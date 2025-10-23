Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Uniform Combination For Baylor Battle
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with an interesting uniform combination for this weekend's Homecoming matchup against Baylor.
Scott Satterfield's team is rocking white helmets with red jerseys and red pants.
They are trying to keep pace with one of the best offenses in the Big 12 this weekend when Baylor comes to town (36.3 PPG, 24th nationally).
“I think it's a difference for sure. Central Florida's quarterback could really run, and last week, he could run as well," Satterfield said about the uptick in offensive difficulty. "This quarterback at Baylor is looking to throw the ball down the field. They do get rid of the ball pretty quickly. They have some really good weapons on the outside. You have to defend it a little bit differently. So that defensively, you don't have to worry about the quarterback taking off and running and getting yards from you.
There's different things that we have to worry about, the accuracy that he has, the strong arm that he has, the ability to throw the ball down the field in tight windows, where maybe the last two opponents couldn't do that. There are just some differences that you're going to have to defend more than if you run.”
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 this Saturday.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk