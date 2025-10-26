Cincinnati Bearcats Football Rises in Latest National Polls After Beating Baylor
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rose for the second consecutive week in the national polls after a 41-20 win over the Baylor Bears. Cincinnati football is up to No. 16 in the Coaches poll and No. 17 in the AP poll.
Cincinnati has still only lost five times on homecoming this century.
“What an awesome atmosphere,” Satterfield said about the showing on Saturday. “I’m really proud of our defense, Coach [Tyson] Veidt and the whole defensive staff put together a game plan to contain the nation's top passing offense, and what they did tonight was incredible, holding them to 137 yards passing. I can't say enough about what those guys did, and how well our players executed the plan all week long in practice.
I thought he did an outstanding job with that. And then to have our offense go out there and rush for 266 yards and to control the game that way. We haven't really won games this year like this, where we won the time possession by 10 minutes. We were controlling the game, running the football, and I thought it was a good game plan to come in and be able to do that, keep their offense off the field.”
The Bearcats are still tied atop the Big 12 standings with BYU and can keep pace towards a championship game appearance with four more wins down the stretch.
Cincinnati takes on the No. 24 Utah Utes next week at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
