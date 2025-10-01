All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Rises In National Analytic Metrics Entering Iowa State Matchup

Rising up steadily.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) runs a touchdown in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Northwestern State Demons, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Bearcats are up 56-0 by halftime.
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) runs a touchdown in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Northwestern State Demons, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Bearcats are up 56-0 by halftime. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is rising again across major analytic metrics entering the biggest game of the Scott Satterfield era thus far on Saturday against No. 14 Iowa State.

UC checks in at No. 39 (No. 48 last week) in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric. Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 39 (No. 46 last week) on ESPN's Football Power Index and 37th (43rd last week) on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric. It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 38.3 nationally (45.6 last week)

The boosts make sense to see after an upset road win over the Kansas Jayhawks 37-34. ISU enters the game just inside the top-30 nationally on most of those metrics in what projects to be a very close battle at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

"They're always ready to play," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about Iowa State on Tuesday. "They're always coached well in all three phases. They’re defensively outstanding, one of the best defenses in the country year in and year out. They have a quarterback who has started over 30 football games. That's outstanding. He's a winner. He makes things go for the offense. Obviously, a great challenge for us, and we're looking forward to it.”

The game kicks off at noon ET on ESPN2.

