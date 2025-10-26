Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stacks Highlights In Homecoming Win Over Baylor
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are 7-1 after a 41-20 win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Cincinnati had plenty of rushing highlights on a 250-plus-yard day. Add in a pair of turnovers, one from the defense and special teams, and there were plenty of great moments for UC in all three phases.
Brendan Sorsby led the way with 85 yards rushing and three scores, while Tawee Walker and Evan Pryor got in the endzone party as well.
“What an awesome atmosphere,” Satterfield said following the win. “I’m really proud of our defense, Coach [Tyson] Veidt and the whole defensive staff put together a game plan to contain the nation's top passing offense, and what they did tonight was incredible, holding them to 137 yards passing. I can't say enough about what those guys did, and how well our players executed the plan all week long in practice. I thought he did an outstanding job with that. And then to have our offense to go out there and rush for 265 yards and to control the game that way. We haven't really won games this year like this, where we won the time possession by 10 minutes. We were controlling the game, running the football, and I thought it was a good game plan to come in and be able to do that, keep their offense off the field.”
Check out all of the top moments below:
