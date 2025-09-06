All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Dontay Corleone Suffers Injury Against Bowling Green

A huge part of the defense.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (2) reacts after making a stop in the second quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (2) reacts after making a stop in the second quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a key player exit Saturday's action against Bowling Green State University with an injury. 

Defensive tackle Dontay Corleone suffered what appeared to be a foot or ankle injury on the opening drive of the game and eventually left for the locker room in the second quarter after getting it worked on on the sidelines.

Corleone has been slated to play a little lighter snap diet this season with added depth along the Bearcats' defensive front and is dealing with a rare injury.

“I like to play a lot, but I want to see other guys succeed too," Corleone said earlier this week about his snap diet. "So if I had to play 40 snaps that game, I think it's not going to be every game. It’ll depend on whether I had the hot hand that game, or if I’m double-teamed, stuff like that. So it really doesn’t matter about the reps, I still feel good, they took care of me.”

Corleone exited the game with two tackles in the game, and Cincinnati is clearly missing him, allowing five yards per carry as of this time of writing in the second quarter. We will update this story if Corleone returns.

