Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Joe Cotton Details Recovery Process During Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Joe Cotton and the Bearcats football team enter the final three-game stretch of the season with a legitimate chance to win the Big 12.
I caught up with Cotton following the bye week to see how the team responded to the week off. Cincinnati's starting left tackle has been up and down this season, but has been a key contributor on one of the nation's best offensive lines (just two sacks allowed, best in the country).
"Last week, we really focused on, just like getting better at the little things, resting our bodies a little bit, because we got a big three-game stretch coming here and looking to Dallas afterwards," Cotton said. "And we feel good. We did what we needed to do over break to do what we got to do over these next few games."
Cotton has dialed in his recovery strategy with the sports science staff.
"I get these pictures done, and there are a lot of other guys that get them done, and it's able to tell what parts of your body are sore, which part of your body may need some certain rehab. That's what Jason Stone's brought to us," Cotton detailed. "It's been huge. I took the pictures this morning, and they'll compare them to my pictures last week, and be like, 'This is still a certain body part that you might need to look at,' or if you're feeling cold, 'Hey, you need to go hit the sauna, steam room, or something like that. So that's been really nice, because then you're able to mold your recovery modalities and just kind of do whatever you need to do better."
Check out our full conversation below:
