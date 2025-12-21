Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Adds Forward To Injured List

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are down a pair of players for Sunday's basketball matchup against Clemson. Forwards Jordi Rodriguez (head) and Tyler McKinley (knee) won't be available.

Rodriguez is getting evaluated on a day-to-day basis, while McKinley is out indefinitely, along with Jalen Haynes who hasn't played in a game this season. It continues the consistent injury issues Cincinnati's had in the Wes Miller era.

He discussed the topic after Wednesday's 88-71 win over Alabama State. Rodriguez has struggled this season shooting 30.8% in 10.8 minute per game.

"It's been a hell of a run here for what feels like four years with devastating injuries," Miller said about the injuries on Wednesday. "It would be nice at one time to coach the team that you put together. I hope we get that opportunity. If you'd asked me two weeks ago, I would have said, 'There ain't no way Jizzle's (James) playing'. It's nice to have him back in the fold. If we can get more whole with the way we put it together, I think that's best for the big picture."

The Bearcats are slight betting underdogs in today's Quad 1 contest that feels as close to a must-win game as ever, sitting at 7-4 on the season with Big 12 play looming.

The action tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

