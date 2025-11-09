Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stays in National Top 25 Polls Following Final 2025 Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The latest AP top 25 college football poll has the Bearcats sneaking in at No. 22 both the AP and Coaches rankings.
Cincinnati has kept its streak after its second and final bye week of the 2025 season. They have three games left and will play for a Big 12 Championship if they win out.
Scott Satterfield's team has strong health and two home games on its side to try to keep the surprise great season rolling.
"I told our team in the locker room we still have a lot to play for," UC head coach Satterfield said about his team's trajectory after Saturday's loss. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can get healed up next week and reset mentally and physically."
Cincinnati faces Arizona at home on Saturday in another early kick that's rough for tailgating but also a boon for the Bearcats with AU working through a wonky body clock.
The action kicks off at noon ET inside Nippert Stadium.
