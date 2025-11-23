Cincinnati Bearcats Football, TCU Game Time, Betting Line Released
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football has a game time and betting line on the board for its final game of the 2025 regular season against the TCU Horned Frogs. UC is playing the finale at 3:30 p.m. ET this coming Saturday on FOX.
Cincinnati is a 4.5-point underdog in the game with a point total set at 59.5 in an expected high-scoring affair. UC enters the game 7-4 straight up and 6-5 against the spread, while TCU is 6-5 straight up and 5-5-1 against the spread. UC has to win to avoid another four-game losing streak to close a campaign under Scott Satterfield.
"BYU is the 11th-ranked team coming in here," head coach Scott Satterfield said after the loss. "We went toe-to-toe with those guys. We did not play our best ball. We missed three field goals, and we had a fourth-and-one inside the 5 we didn’tget ... Respect to BYU, and we just came up short tonight. To me, it's about the execution ... But I thought our guys came out and eagerly wanted to go out and get a win tonight against a good team."
The two schools are 2-2 against each other all-time, with TCU winning last year's matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk