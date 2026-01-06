CINCINNATI — UC football dialed into another addition in the secondary on Tuesday. Northern Illinois transfer safety Jasper Beeler is committing to the team for his last season of eligibility.

The 6-2, 194-pound veteran tallied 77 tackles, 3 INT, 2 pass deflections, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this past season for the Huskies. He played strong and free safety, mostly the former en eoute to 771 snaps. He joins MJ Cannon as a fellow MAC transfer to join UC's secondary after spending one season with NIU.

Beeler could have a clear path to a ton of playing time on the back end after posting a 77.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2025. He was very strong through the air, allowing just 121 yards in his coverage zones on a 67.5 passer rating. 247Sports rates him as the 508th transfer overall and the 52nd safety.

UC now has five new players on the board this transfer cycle. The process is coming together as Scott Satterfield tries to build on a 7-6 record.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Beeler could end up a nice popping talent in their final season, as the staff has found before. They have two versatile pieces to work with already in him and Cannon. Check out Beeler's highlights here.

