Cincinnati Bearcats Football Unveils 2025 Senior Night Uniform
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with an all-black uniform look for the final 2025 home football game this season.
Fans are also encouraged to wear all black for the 8 p.m. ET kickoff against No. 11 BYU on Saturday night. Cincinnati is 0-3 all-time against the Cougars and has to win to keep their slim hopes of making the Big 12 Championship game alive.
UC head coach Scott Satterfield is ready to see how his team stacks up, same with quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
“That just goes back to the offseason," Sorsby said about the team's hunger to finish strong over the final two games."Similar to last week, we lost a close one that we had a chance to win. Going back to last season, that happened pretty much the entire way down the stretch. But we have to find a way not to let it affect us, not to even let that thought creep into our minds, and finish up the season strong. We're still in a much better situation than we were last year. We just have to go out and cut loose, have fun, and make the most of this opportunity. There are only limited opportunities left for a lot of these guys, so we've got to go out there and make the most of it.”
Check out the full uniform combination below:
