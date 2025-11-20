Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Multiple Stars Dealing With Injuries
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Cougars released their first football injury reports of the week, and both teams are a little banged up. Starting with Cincinnati, there are seven players on the mend:
Questionable: WR Isaiah Johnson, RB Zion Johnson
Probable: QB Brendan Sorsby, RB Evan Pryor, LB Jake Golday, S Jiquan Sanks, S Antwan Peek Jr.
The latter group has a few key stars, but they should all play with probable status barring any late-week setbacks over the coming days.
As for BYU, they've ruled a few backup contributors, notably RB Sione Moa (17 carries for 90 yards this season) and LB Max Alford (21 tackles this season). They are mostly healthy, though entering the big matchup.
“I just think you have to play a complete football game in all three phases," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week about the Bearcats' losing streak. "You have to be very, very solid. I think about the teams that are good at all three phases. They're usually the teams on top. Think about Texas Tech right now, where they're playing football.
"BYU, where they're playing football. All three phases are good, even on a national scale, such as Indiana, which has done an unbelievable job. Look at what they're doing on offense and defense. They're in the top five in the country. But it's amazing to be like, how good you are at all three phases. If you have one side of the ball that is not doing what it's supposed to do, it is going to be hard to win. You can still win, but it's going to be a lot more difficult than."
Check out the latest report below:
