Cincinnati Bearcats Football Welcomes Back Legend to Tour New Facility
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football program welcomed back a legend over the weekend. Former wide receiver and current Colts star Alec Pierce returned for his team's preseason game against the Bengals and made a stop in Clifton to check out the new Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center.
“Oh, I mean, we had some phenomenal football memories — winning our conference championships my junior and senior years was super fun. But honestly, just hanging out with my friends at our house on Jefferson was great. We’d have the whole team over; it was like one big family,” he said to UC athletics.
Pierce is arguably the greatest wide receiver in UC history when combining winning success and NFL longevity.
He ranks 15th in UC history with 1,834 career receiving yards after setting career highs in receiving yards (867) and receiving touchdowns (eight) in 2021. He posted 17.34 yards per catch during Cincinnati's run to the College Football Playoff, which is the fourth-highest ever for a UC pass-catcher in a single season.
Check out Pierce taking in all of the new digs below:
