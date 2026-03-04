Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 90-68 Win Over BYU

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball rolled out more highlight moments on Tuesday night in a 90-68 drubbing of the BYU Cougars for the program's third Quad 1 win of the 2025-26 season.

All five UC starters finished in double scoring figures as Wes Miller dials into a clear six-to-seven-man rotation down the stretch of this season. Jalen Celestine (18 points) and Jizzle James (18 points) led in scoring on Tuesday, while Baba Miller was the best player again with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

"I appreciate everybody who made that a special environment tonight. The crowd gave us a huge lift tonight," Miller said on Tuesday. "Like the energy in the building was significant, and I appreciate that, because I think they came out for Day Day Thomas, and he's what college athletics is all about. He could have left here. He could have looked for more money or the next thing, and he just wanted to be at Cincinnati and be a part of this transition into the Big 12.

"And so I really appreciate how people came out to celebrate him tonight and our seniors, who meant the world to me. I felt more pressure to coach tonight than I can remember ever feeling because I wanted us to win for them so badly. I told the guys I had to calm down a little bit. I wanted it too bad type of thing, but I thought the energy in the building was just awesome and significant, and I'm glad that we got that win for our seniors."

The Bearcats' next massive game comes on the road Saturday against fellow bubble team TCU at 2 p.m. ET on TNT.

Check out the BYU highlights below:

Highlights from last night's 90-68 win over BYU:



🔺 Celestine: 18p, 2b, 4-6 3FG

🔺 James: 18p, 3s

🔺 Thiam: 16p, 9r, 2b

🔺 Miller: 15p, 12r, 5a

🔺 Thomas: 12p, 6a, 3s pic.twitter.com/ScJxQbsTSA — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) March 4, 2026

