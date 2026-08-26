Cincinnati Football Adding Veteran Defensive Back to 2026 Roster Right Before Season Kickoff

Cincinnati football just plugged in a defensive addition late in the 2026 offseason. Former Louisville safety D'Angelo Hutchinson is joining the roster after getting a temporary restraining order to continue into a fifth college season.

Cincinnati has signed Louisville DB transfer D'Angelo Hutchinson," 247Sports' Chris Hummer posted on X. "Hutchinson posted 84 tackles & an INT for the Cardinals last year. Was granted a TRO earlier this month that allowed him to enter the portal."

Hutchinson has major experience playing from 2022-25 for Louisville. He helps round out a safety room that lost Ty Goodwill for the season earlier in training camp.

"That's big, man," Louisville safeties coach Brandon Sharp said recently about Hutchinson. "I hate that we had lost him in the beginning, so I'm glad that he's back. He had a great year in his senior year and did a lot of good things. I'm always bragging about D'Angelo, man, and the progress that I saw him make from when we first got here in '23 to the season that he had last year. I'm very excited to have him back. It's going to be interesting, and it just adds a lot of depth. I feel good about it."

He wasn't back at Louisville long.

Last season, Hutching tallied 84 tackles, which was second on the team. He also finished with 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and five pass breakups.

Hutchinson has been a consistent force in the ACC, tallying 71-plus Pro Football Focus grades in each of the past two seasons across 1,113 snaps.

Scott Satterfield commented on the whole five-for-five madness in the sport on Tuesday.

"Every day is something different I read about," Satrerfield told me another media members. "I mean, I don't know who's in charge. Is it the courts? Is it the NCAA? Is it the conferences? Who's in charge? So all we can do, like we tell our players, is control what you can control and do the best you can at what we got, and then just see what happens. It's hard to know in college football, what's going to happen. I do know this. Come next Saturday at 3:30, we play at Boston College right out here. So whoever we got ready to go, that's who we'll put out there. That's who we'll play with."

Hutchinson should primarily line up at safety and slot cornerback this season.

Cincinnati has signed Louisville DB transfer D'Angelo Hutchinson, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



Hutchinson posted 84 tackles & an INT for the Cardinals last year. Was granted a TRO earlier this month that allowed him to enter the portal. https://t.co/9UALwwdRv6 pic.twitter.com/q2aRYiEtVt — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 26, 2026

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