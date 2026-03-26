Cincinnati WR Cade Wolford Taking Electric 'Process' With Him Into Bearcats Football Journey

Cincinnati brought in over 20 new transfer to the program this past January, and one of the most electric is wide receiver Cade Wolford.

The Kent State transfer was ranked among the top 150 transfers nationally on 247Sports this cycle after playing all over the formation for the Golden Flashes in 2025. The redshirt sophomore popped with 12 carries for 96 yards and one score across 220 offensive snaps (80.3 Pro Football Focus grade) last season. Through the air, he posted 509 yards receiving and seven scores.

The 5-10, 190-pound multi-use option is more of a receiver than a running back, logging 30 snaps in the backfield, 165 in the slot, and 24 out wide as a freshman.

Versatile Option

Kent State running back Cade Wolford rings the Victory Bell surrounded by his teammates after the Golden Flashes won their season opener over Merrimack College on Aug. 30, 2025, in Kent. | Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His 26.8 yards per catch would've led the nation if he played enough snaps. Hard work is at the core of his mantra, describing all that after Wednesday's practice.

"I'd say it just comes down to my process and kind of just how I go about things daily," Wolford said about how he was able to burst onto the scene last season. "I'm someone who takes everything very seriously, from lifting weights, practice, nutrition, sleep, everything like that, and it really prepared me to understand my assignment on the field and just go attack it as fast as I can. And obviously, you know, I'm appreciative of my coaches for allowing me to go out there and make the plays that I did, and had a bunch of great players around me that obviously helped me to do that as well."

Wolford is closer to home after transferring south to Cincinnati.

"I was super excited to get the opportunity to stay close to home, Southeast Ohio guy," Wolford noted. "So I'm from about two hours away from here, so it's easy for a lot of my family and friends to come up here, and just the opportunity to play in the Big 12. And you know, my first couple months of being here, like, as soon as I got here, I could tell the work ethic at this place is just something special. And I'm a big believer in work ethic myself, so it's been exciting to get in the program where I feel like everybody's going 100 miles per hour."

The hard-working dynamo could have a similar big-play impact to what Evan Pryor brought to the table in the last few seasons, although expect to see him mostly operate out of the slot with the Bearcats.

Check out my full conversation with Wolford below:

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