College Football Insider Names Scott Satterfield Among Big 12 Coaches on The Hot Seat
CINCINNATI — The next few months are a huge stretch for Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach Scott Satterfield. He needs to start winning soon, and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman hammered that home this week.
He had Satterfield and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy as his only two Big 12 head coaches firmly on the hot seat.
"After winning big at Appalachian State, Satterfield left for Louisville," Feldman wrote. "He had a superb debut season and brought a warmer glow to the Cardinals in the wake of Bobby Petrino’s vibes there, but then he sputtered to a 4-7 season in Year 2 and bolted for Cincinnati two years later. The Bearcats had been rolling under Luke Fickell, who jumped to Wisconsin and the Big Ten while Cincinnati moved to the Big 12. Truth be told, things haven’t gone well for Fickell at Wisconsin or for his old team.
"Satterfield is 8-16 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12. Getting bowl-eligible would help a lot. The Cincy administration likes him and wants to keep him, but the fans want to see some tangible evidence that Satterfield can get it going. With an experienced QB in Brendan Sorsby and some good pieces on both sides of the ball, winning at least six seems realistic. Knocking off Nebraska won’t be easy in the opener, but at worst, the Bearcats should be 2-1 heading into Big 12 play. They also get two of the weaker conference teams, Arizona and UCF, at home."
It's hard to feel the hot seat in and around the program. Cincinnati is exuding confidence that things will turn around this fall and plenty of outside factors lend credence to it.
From seven home games to no matchups against teams fresh off a bye week, Cincinnati has gotten lucky with a few factors this coming fall and needs to take advantage of them en route to at least six wins.
ESPN's Football Power Index projects Cincinnati to hit six wins or more 66% of the time this coming season.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk