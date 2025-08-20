Dontay Corleone Named Among Top 100 College Football Players Entering 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — ESPN's college football writing team broke down the top 100 players in the sport ahead of the 2025 season, and one Cincinnati Bearcats talent made the list: DT Dontay Corleone.
The Godfather is Cincinnati's best overall player and is looking to lead to defense to new heights this fall.
"One of the best interior linemen in the country," Dave Wilson wrote. "A 6-1, 330-pound three-time all-conference selection who has played 34 games for the Bearcats, all while battling medical issues with blood clots that prevented him from practicing and didn't allow him to play until Sept. 3 last year, when he had six tackles and a sack against Pitt. Now healthy, he's primed for one final year."
Corleone could set another career-best sack mark this fall, like he did last year, with three sacks. He (and most of the Bearcats team, for that matter) has avoided injury all summer and has stacked good days at fall camp to fuel confidence.
It's a far cry from last season when Corleone had to ramp up his conditioning basically all season to make up for the blood clot interruption in the summer. Cincinnati will look to put him in the best position to wreak havoc up front this coming season.
