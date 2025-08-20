Joe Royer Highlights Path 'To Open Up Defenses' For Cincinnati's 2025 Passing Attack
CINCINNATI — UC star tight end Joe Royer is excited to see what he can do in the latest version of Cincinnati's offense this fall. I caught up with the Bearcats' best pass catcher to see how his preseason prep has gone and what new wrinkles the wide receiver upgrades are offering him.
Royer noted how much defenses bracketed him with coverage at multiple levels of the defense in the final month of the 2024 season. More talent on the outside could make that a bad decision over the next few months.
"Our defense is a little bit different than what we typically will see, so it's kind of tough, but it definitely does help," Royer said about noticing more space for him to operate at practice with these new receivers. "I know it will help, kind of as the season goes on, because towards the end of last season I was working kind of most of my routes throughout the middle of the field and stuff.
"I was getting bracketed and stuff. So it was hard for Brendan [Sorsby] and I to connect on some passes and get the ball, but now we've got guys who can run, play all types of receiver positions, so that will open up the defense, and hopefully then that will help me out in the middle of the field."
The CFB veteran set a Bearcats tight end record with 50 catches last season for 522 yards and three touchdowns. He's as comfortable as ever in this offense and could be Cincinnati's top NFL Draft pick next April.
