Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Drops Rainy 2026 Liberty Bowl

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats took it on the chin 35-13 Against Navy in Friday's 2026 Liberty Bowl to end the 2025 season with a thudding five-game losing streak.

Over a dozen UC stars missed the game due to transfer portal and NFL Draft opt outs against a basically full-strength Navy team. Scott Satterfield's squad succumbed to the usual triple-option game plan, allowing consistent rushing yards (239) and a few big passing plays.

The Bearcats are still winless in four bowl appearances this decade as the program turns the page to a transfer portal that just opened this morning.

UC is now 3-4 all-time against Navy.

Rain Passing Wreck

The elements did not help Cincinnati's path to winning in this game. UC threw for just 97 yards with Samaj Jones and Brady Lichtenberg, leaving a clear gaping hole at quarterback entering a transfer portal that already has a passer lined up on a visit. Navy had one of the poorest pass defenses in the country this season, ranking 86th in EPA/dropback allowed.

The 2026 answer is clearly not on this roster, as Lichtenberg exits college football, and Jones showed little reliable passing acumen. It was consistently raining the entire game, but Jones still completed fewer than five passes in a few drives of action. You can't win in the Big 12 just by running the ball at quarterback.

Cincinnati had a huge drop on a nice Lichtenberg pass in the third quarter, but all in all, it was a catastrophic offensive day without Brendan Sorsby. Cyrus Allen tied the all-time UC receiving TD record set by Marcus Barnett in 2007 (13). in the process.

UC posted its lowest point total of the season and showed just how much Sorsby managed to handle en route to the 31st-ranked scoring offense in the nation this season.

Defense Hustles In Memphis

UC's offense did zero favors for a defense that played alright amidst a one-sided fight in the rain. Jonathan Thompson and Antwan Peek Jr. were all over the field in a new 3-4 defensive look.

Navy to an average 5.3 yards per play and limited the Midshipmen to just seven explosive plays in a game that could've been a fun, close outing if UC's offense showed any response.

Peek continued to show why he can be a pillar again on the defense next season. Retaining him for the 2026 campaign is crucial as all signs point to him sticking in the Queen City next year to anchor what will be a very different-looking secondary.

Guys like CB Daniel James and others held their own in that depleted unit, but it's hard to withstand 50-plus runs in the cold rain, and plenty of those were on the outside. UC has a ton of work to do on this defense in the transfer portal to overcome a 107th-ranked stop rate unit this season against FBS opponents.

Manny Covey Impresses

Covey showed he can be a strong weapon in the Bearcats' offense next season as a junior. The shifty running back was UC's most effective player on Friday with 11 carries for 78 yards and five catches for 28 yards.

He also added nearly 80 return yards in the game to round out a nice all-around performance. Covey figures to be one of the top weapons in the backfield next season, along with a potential bigger running back in the transfer portal.

Covey has flashed clear signs of growth over his first two Cincinnati campaigns and is a bright spot of an offense that, like the defense, needs a lot of key pieces in the transfer portal.

Running back is down the list behind quarterback and wide receiver. It all plays out over the two weeks as Cincinnati shapes a new team, likely led by a new quarterback.

