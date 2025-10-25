Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stacks Seventh Consecutive Win In Homecoming Result Over Baylor
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team came out victorious on Saturday evening in a 41-20 homecoming result over the Baylor Bears.
Scott Satterfield's team ran the ball at will on the lowly Bears' defense with over 250 yards rushing on the afternoon. Brendan Sorsby (13-21, 111 yards and two TDs, with 11 carries for 85 yards and a score) didn't light it up through the air, but he continued to take great care of the football and helped plenty with that rushing attack.
Cincinnati is now 7-1 and has hit seven wins in a row for the first time in Satterfield's head-coaching career. They held the nation's top passing yardage offense to just 137 yards.
Cincinnati stays atop the Big 12 standings at 5-0 (7-1 overall) with the win over Baylor, which brings them to 1-1 all-time against the Bears. UC will try to keep it all rolling next week in a tough road matchup against Utah in Salt Lake City.
Road-Grading Run Game
Cincinnati has one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the country, and it drove things on Saturday afternoon. UC averaged over five yards yards per carry to continue pacing in the top-three nationally on that front.
The outside-zone rush attack got rolling early and often with Evan Pryor, Tawee Walker, and Brendan Sorsby running the ball the best they ever have at Cincinnati. Baylor entered the game with the 82nd-ranked defense nationally by rushing EPA/allowed, and it didn't rise after this one.
The offensive line crushed open lane after lane to give the ballcarriers good heads of steam before contact. That controlled violence is a big reason Cincinnati went perfect again this week, scoring red-zone touchdowns.
The execution in the red area has been night and day compared to last season (78.57% TD rate in 2025, 57.78% in 2024).
Fourth-Down Diciness
The Bearcats' funnel defense had to face plenty of fourth-down attempts on Saturday and wasn't as successful as usual on the front. Cincinnati entered the game allowing just 56.2% of fourth downs to get converted, facing the third-most attempts in the country.
Baylor went 4-6 on fourth down Saturday to sustain some long drives and keep things within striking distance for the Bears. Baylor was more balanced than they normally are, running the football in this game, and were willing to run it into short fourth-down situations on first down.
The Bears got into a ton of those short-yardage situations, but UC continues to do a good job not allowing big plays. Baylor thrived off that entering this game and was held to just four big plays.
Turnover Timeliness
Cincinnati added another pair of turnovers in this game to stack their first consecutive pair of outings with multiple turnovers gained this season. It played a big factor in keeping at least a score's distance throughout basically the entire game.
The Bearcats got Logan Wilson to scoop up a ball in the first half, and the special teams got a fumble in the fourth quarter. Both directly led to touchdowns for UC in perfect complementary football. Cincinnati had to overcome 10 penalties for 89 yards, and having those two extra possessions washed those out in a big way.
Cincinnati had gained just five turnovers all season before this game, but added two more on Saturday to continue climbing from the national basement. If they can get one or two a week and continue great protection of the ball on the dynamic other side, then a Big 12 title is well within play in the home stretch of this season.
UC will face Utah on the road next weekend, with a game time getting announced shortly.
