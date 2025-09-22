Former Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Posts Career-Best Performance in NFL
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Bearcats football star had a career-best day in the NFL during Week 3. Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker posted single-game career highs in yards (145) and touchdowns (three) across a 41-24 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.
Tucker posted the most receiving yards of the week so far and did it across eight catches on nine targets. He's become the go-to deep-threat option for Raiders QB Geno Smith and has firmly entrenched himself in the league since getting drafted in 2023.
“At the end of the day, winning and losing is what matters,” Tucker said about the performance after the loss. “I’ve been here a couple of years, and I know all the individual (stats are) about what you do in the offseason, but I just want to win. We didn’t get that done. Now we have to come back next week and get it done.”
It was a massive day compared to the rest of Tucker's career. Sunday marked his first 100-yard game and was also a single-game career-high in catches.
