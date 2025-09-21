Cincinnati Bearcats Road Betting Underdogs Against Kansas to Open Big 12 Play
CINCINNATI — Week 5 in college football has Cincinnati back in the underdog role for the first time since the team's season-opening loss to Nebraska.
UC is a 5.5-point betting underdog to Kansas with a point total set at 54.5 points. The Bearcats are trying to start 1-0 in conference play for the second consecutive year after beating Houston 34-0 at home in 2024.
Kansas is coming off a 41-10 beatdown of West Virginia and sits at 3-1 overall and 2-2 against the spread. Cincinnati is 2-1 to both numbers.
The Jayhawks are 2-1 all-time against Cincinnati and destroyed Satterfield's 2023 team 49-16 to close that season. UC can ignite some momentum with an upset win on Saturday. They'll be the more well-rested team, especially if Dontay Corleone can suit up coming off the bye.
“I'm excited for sure," UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby said about the week off. "I love getting a week off from getting hit. So anytime that I can just watch football, it's always a good feeling, a little less stressful sitting on the couch. It'll be good for our team as well to just get the bodies rested and be ready to go for conference play.”
The game kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on the TNT and HBO Max.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
