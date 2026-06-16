Former Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Sets NFL Pro Day Date

Brendan Sorsby has nailed down a date to work out for NFL teams ahead of next month's supplemental draft. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Sorsby is holding a Pro Day on July 11th at Carroll High School in Clearlake, Texas.

The former Cincinnati quarterback turned Texas Tech hot-button figure is moving forward with a pro career after a tumultuous spring that found him admitting to a full-fledged betting scandal. Sorsby bet on his own team's games while playing for Indiana earlier this decade and also bet on other sports not allowed by NCAA rules.

It's led to multiple court cases battling over his eligibility and this ultimate decision to end the madness and just start his NFL career. Sorsby has all the top-line tools and NFL throwing ability to have success at the next level.

He was one of the highest-graded passers in the country on Pro Football Focus this past season and also excelled at avoiding sacks, a huge factor at the next level.

Sorsby released a statement on his decision this week.

"I am grateful for the support from my family, my tech coaching staff, teammates, the community, and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue. As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field," Sorsby said about the decision.

His former head coach, Scott Satterfield, had nothing but nice things to say about Sorsby as he heads to the NFL. The league still needs to officially approve his entry but that should be a formality.

NFL evaluators think he could go for a supplemental bid as high as the second round.

"I just wish Brendan the best in his future endeavors, and it certainly looks like he's going to the NFL," Satterfield said in a media scrum on Tuesday. "So wish him nothing but the best as he heads to the NFL, and certainly has been a wild ride over the last month or so, my comment would be pulling for Brendan, and in his future endeavors in football.

"I certainly expect there to be takers. I think even before all this stuff hit, I think we had 32 teams come to our campus, and a lot of them were inquiring about him at that point, and he could have come out and potentially been a first-round draft pick. So there's going to be certainly teams that will be very interested in him. He's very talented, has great size, can run, can throw. I think if you just look at the history of the NFL, some guys have made mistakes and they still have taken chances on them, and so I feel like you'll certainly learn from this and grow, and it's about giving him an opportunity."

All in all, Sorsby goes down as one of the best passers to ever play for Cincinnati football and won’t be facing the team as an opponent on Homecoming this fall.

There’s a Pro Day for Sorsby tentatively scheduled for July 10 in Southlake Texas at Carroll High School. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk