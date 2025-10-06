Game Time Announced For Cincinnati Bearcats Football Matchup Against Oklahoma State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has the second night game of the season set in stone. UC is taking on Oklahoma State next Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in a road matchup on ESPN2.
Cincinnati will look to keep the Cowboys in the Big 12 basement as they search for an identity with an interim coach. Meanwhile, UC is tied atop the standings at 2-0 in the conference.
"It was a great environment for college football," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after the 38-30 win over Iowa State. "Hosting a ranked team like this, we had phenomenal recruits in the house today. It was our best lineup of recruits, and they got to see what we're all about. I think, in full form, when you think about the whole atmosphere, playing big-time college football and then going out and playing well and getting a win, we're really proud of that and our guys. I thought they had a great focus throughout the week.
"The mentality was right where it needed to be coming off a huge win on the road in the Big 12 at Kansas, and then to be able to put that one to bed and really focus everything on Iowa State, they did an absolutely great job with that."
The next task on the board is UCF at home on Saturday at noon ET.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk