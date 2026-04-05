Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Prediction Odds, Key Player for College Basketball Crown Championship Game

The college basketball season wraps up on Monday night, and a pair of secondary postseason tournaments finish on Sunday evening.

The first of those tournaments is the College Basketball Crown, where the SEC’s Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Big 12’s West Virginia Mountaineers.

Both of these teams won an overtime game in the quarterfinals before picking up double-digit wins in the semis.

Oklahoma is set as a favorite in this matchup, and it nearly made a deep run in the SEC Tournament, losing to Arkansas by three points in quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, West Virginia was bounced in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament by BYU.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s championship game.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma -3.5 (-115)

West Virginia +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Oklahoma: -170

West Virginia: +142

Total

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 5

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Oklahoma record: 21-15

West Virginia record: 20-14

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Key Player to Watch

Nigel Pack, Guard, Oklahoma

Nigel Pack has a ton of experience in big games, as this is his sixth season in college basketball after two years at Kansas State and three years at Miami. He made a deep tournament run with the Hurricanes a few seasons ago, and now he’s looking to close his college career with a College Basketball Crown win.

The Sooners guard is averaging 16.6 points per game this season while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

Pack had 20 points in the first round of this tournament before dropping 15 in the quarterfinal win over Baylor.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick

This game is a contrast of styles, as the Sooners are the No. 20 team in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency while the Mountaineers are 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Oklahoma’s season was derailed by a nine-game skid during SEC play, but the Sooners rebounded towards the end of the season, beating a ranked Vanderbilt team and a Texas team that eventually went on to make the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, West Virginia’s only two ranked wins came against Kansas and BYU during the regular season, and the Mountaineers really struggled offensively (134th in KenPom) against top-tier teams.

West Virginia is 17th in the country in 2-point defense this season, but it ranks outside the top-100 in opponent 3-point percentage. That could be an issue against the Sooners, who are 41st in the country in 3-point percentage.

Bart Torvik’s projection system has the Sooners as 3.2-point favorites in this game, and I’m worried about the West Virginia offense (173rd in eFG%) keeping up with this high-powered Sooners attack.

Pick: Oklahoma Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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