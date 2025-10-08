Jalen Hunt Recaps Breakout Game Against Iowa State, Tweaks To His Game At Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team is riding high off its highest-ranked home win since 2006. That was the result of Saturday's 38-30 triumph over Iowa State, a game that saw Jalen Hunt break out at the defensive end position.
The 315-pound talent is operating on the outside for the first time in his career and ended up with six tackles, two sacks, and a season-high 81.5 Pro Football Focus grade in the game.
“It's a different team. I think our recruiting staff did a great job of identifying guys that we needed to bring in. We did a great job of keeping the guys we needed to keep from the last two years that were on this team," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about Hunt and his team. "And then I think our whole program has done a great job of kind of molding this team and getting this team to be connected in this day and age of the portal and all the different moving parts that these teams have now. You want to have a veteran team. You want to have a team that's been scarred together, like we have, and you want to have talent.
"So you want to have all that mixed in there, I think, you can look at some of the plays today, and some guys that were made today with guys we had before. But then, they also brought in guys like Tawee Walker and Caleb Goodie. I mean, these guys are making big-time plays for us that that win games. So, this is a different team, but also, I saw (former 2024 players) Luke Kandra, Dartanyan Tinsley, and John Williams, and others in the locker room, and I’m proud of those guys too because they helped us get to this point that we're at right now. I mean, it took all of us to get where we are, to be able to go compete and win these last two games.”
Hear from Hunt on his big outing, ways he's adjusting his game from inside to outside, and more:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk