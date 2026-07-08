JC French IV Hammers Home Top Trait He's Grown Ahead of Cincinnati Bearcats Football Debut

JC French IV is ready for his power conference opportunity in Cincinnati.

The new Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback is part of the four-player group that accompanied Scott Satterfield to Big 12 Media Days this week. French, Evan Tengesdahl, Taran Tyo, and Antwan Peek Jr. had plenty to dive into, including the former Georgia Southern quarterback's growth in this new offense over the past six months.

Ready To Rise

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound passer tallied 2,929 yards through the air last year with 20 TDs and 8 INTs to round out a 58.1 overall ESPN QBR (78th nationally) and 67.3 Pro Football Focus grade on 842 snaps last fall.

French has 815 career attempts and was a two-year starter for the Eagles, throwing for 5,882 yards and 38 TDs overall.

He's trying to avoid sacks at the same level or somehow better than Brendan Sorsby did last season (6.1% pressure to sack rate last season, second-best nationally). It won't be easy after French posted a whopping 21.7% rate last season in the Sun Belt Conference (89th nationally).

"I think that's something that I've been improving my game on," French said about handling pressure. "I plan it to be a strength this year. Sacks are just as much a quarterback stat as they are a line stat. I think the quarterback play last year helped them do that, so I'm trying to do things at the same level, so they can have the fewest amount of sacks. So I think we're gonna have a great season."

The biggest thing to dial into this offseason is pass-catcher chemistry and leadership foundation. It seems like French has done a nice job with both aspects.

Cincinnati could be a bit deeper this offseason across the depth chart, with fewer major popping names sticking out like in recent seasons.

The Bearcats are trying to keep elevating their win total after pulling that off in each of the past two campaigns.

"It's all been better than I anticipated, just because the whole collective mindset in the building," French told Dan Hoard about his experience so far. "I think everybody thinks as one. We all want the same goal at the end of the day. I think the leaders up top do a really good job of pushing the culture inside of our football program, and I think that just sets us up for success throughout winter, summer, and ultimately the season."

Check out more from the Bearcats' latest signal caller below:

Visiting with JC French IV at Big 12 Media Days pic.twitter.com/Ne3pjxtKD3 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) July 8, 2026

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