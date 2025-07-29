Joe Royer Details Offseason Explosion Work to 'Maximize Genetic Potential'
CINCINNATI — The next 12 months could greatly change Joe Royer's life, and he prepared for the moment with a body change of his own. The Bearcats' top tight end and arguably most consistent offensive weapon told the media on Monday he's in the best shape of his life.
Royer noted he's lost five pounds overall, but gained 10 pounds of muscle this offseason in what was another successful summer operation from head performance coach Niko Palazeti.
"That goes back with Niko," Royer said, giving credit. "I'm a little slimmer. I lost like five pounds, but I gained 10 pounds of muscle, so I lost a decent amount of fat too. So, just getting explosive there in the winter, this is the leanest and best shape I've ever been in. So, just trying to maximize my genetic potential from my body."
The CFB veteran set a Bearcats tight end record with 50 catches last season for 522 yards and three touchdowns.
He knows what it's like to overcome the sweaty heat in the thick of battle.
"I go through three or four pairs of gloves a day," Royer said about the team-catching issues due to sweat on Monday. "I'm sweating through the sticky part. But when it's like that, you just gotta concentrate extra on the football. Guys are tired too, because no matter how good of shape you're in, that first practice is always gonna be rough. So just clean up the little things. When you get tired, concentrate on running through the ball, and everything will take care of itself."
