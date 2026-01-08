CINCINNATI — UC continued adding to its football secondary overnight with a transfer commitment from South Alabama safety Ty Goodwill. On3's Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett reported the latest boost to UC's backend.

The 6-3, 200-pound safety totaled 43 tackles, eight PBUs, two INTs, & four TFLs through two seasons. He has two years of eligibility left after posting a strong 79.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 328 defensive snaps this past campaign.

Goodwill played all over the backend as a strong and free safety, plus time at slot corner in 2025. He played over 110 snaps in the box and at free safety, while logging 51 snaps at slot corner. It's a lot of versatility for whoever ends up leading the Bearcats defense this fall.

They haven't formally announced that defensive coordinator hire yet, but it's not stopping them from adding a handful of defensive talents so far. Goodwill is the fourth defensive back to commit to Cincinnati this cycle. Things are far from finished in Scott Satterfield's hunt for more talent.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Check out some highlights from Goodwill below:

Take a look at South Alabama transfer safety @TyGoodwill 6’2, 200lb, 80.7 PFF coverage grade with 2 years eligibility. @DexPreps @CoachS_Pugh pic.twitter.com/70ele7xucZ — Faith Academy HS Football (@FaithRamsFB) January 5, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk