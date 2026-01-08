Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stacks Two More Defensive Transfer Commitments From Josh Hough, Damaine Wilson

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats landed transfer commitments from two more defensive talents in the portal on Thursday: California University (in PA) NT Josh Hough and Georgia State linebacker Damaine Wilson.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Hough posted 58 tackles, 11 TFLs, and six sacks in 2025. He has one season of eligibility left after playing at the Division II level.

He started his college career as a running back at Syracuse and has risen back to the FBS level in a completely different role.

As for the Georgia State linebacker, he came in for a visit on Jan. 7, as reported by 247Sports' Chris Hummer, and made the decision a day later.

The 6-2, 215-pound thumper is heading into his true junior season with two years and a redshirt available. Wilson has 50 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception so far in his career.

He struggled with a 45.7 Pro Football Focus grade across 127 snaps this past season, but was dealing with injuries and could return to better form in whoever the next defensive coordinator's system is.

The Bearcats have had one of their busiest stretches yet over the past 24 hours, adding six players in that span, with more work to do in the first week of the transfer window.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after last Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Cincinnati has made additions at just about every defensive position besides defensive end so far.

