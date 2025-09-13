Key Bearcats Football Star Out For Northwestern State Matchup
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati won't have a key part of its linebacker corps on Saturday as the defense takes more hits. Veteran Jack Dingle walked out in warmups wearing street clothes and is missing the tune-up game against Northwestern State.
Cincinnati is also down Dontay Corleone along the defensive line but returns cornerback and key special teamer Logan Wilson for the contest.
UC has a bye week next before traveling to face the Kansas Jayhawks for the opening game of league play.
“I mean, Kamari Burns, Isaiah Roger, [Jalen] Hunt is another guy that plays edge and also can play at the nose. You mentioned that we rotate a lot of guys up front," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about Corleone's absence this week. "We want to keep those guys fresh, and we'll continue to do that. Whoever rises up in practice may get more opportunity.I see it as an opportunity for some other guys to get some more reps, and hopefully they go out and make some more plays for us.”
Cincinnati gets rolling at 3:30 p.m. ET as a huge favorite agains the Demons. ESPN's Foot ball Power Index gives them a 99% chance to win.
