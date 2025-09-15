Kickoff Time Announced For Cincinnati Bearcats Football Action Against Kansas
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have their first noon kickoff of the season to start Big 12 play on Sept. 27. The school announced the kickoff time for next weekend's battle against Kansas, with the game airing on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max.
Cincinnati is entering conference play 2-1 on the season.
“I would say, just continue to clean up just the mental mistakes," UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby said after a 70-0 win over Northwestern State. "Whether that's just messing up an assignment or something. Also, just the pre-snap penalties, still too many of those, obviously. And then, just continuing to learn from the mistakes that we make, and just try not to make them again. Because whenever we do get into Big 12 play, that can't happen. These games are going to be closer; they're going to come down to the wire for the most part. It's our job to eliminate those mistakes and try to move on.”
Cincinnati projects to be an underdog in next week's Big 12 opener as they try to start 1-0 in the league for the second time in Scott Satterfield's tenure.
