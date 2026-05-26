NCAA Decides Brendan Sorsby's Eligibility For 2026 Season Following Betting Timeline

The NCAA officially ruled Brendan Sorsby ineligible to play his final season of college football. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the decision first as the Texas Tech quarterback continues his lawsuit against the school to speed up his overall decision process ahead of next month's Supplemental NFL Draft.

Cincinnati's 2025 star passer bet on Indiana Hoosier football games during his time at the school earlier this decade and also allegedly bet on other sports like Indiana basketball and Cincinnati basketball leading up to his Texas Transfer move.

Texas Tech is set to appeal the decision as it stands behind the highly-touted playmaker, who just exited rehabilitation for gambling addiction.

"I began placing small bets on the Indiana football team, typically in amounts between $5 and $50,” he wrote in a statement last week. “All of these bets were in support of Indiana. In other words, I placed bets on Indiana to win a game or score more than a certain number of points or for the quarterback to throw for more than a certain number of touchdowns or yards.”

Sorsby was arguably a top-10 quarterback in the country last season and now likely has to test the supplemental waters in a post-draft pick pool that hasn't seen a player selected since 2019.

Very few players of Sorsby's talent ever make it to the Supplemental Draft, so he will likely get picked. If he enters and officially leaves college football, an NFL team would have to give up the 2027 version of any pick they use on Sorsby (i.e., a fourth-round winning bid would result in that team losing their 2027 fourth-round pick).

The NCAA has a strict no-tolerance policy for betting on sports for which they hold championships, and Sorsby's case is trending to be no different.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement last month. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

Sorsby played the past two seasons at Cincinnati before leaving for a lucrative NIL deal at Texas Tech this offseason.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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