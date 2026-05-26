BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA & NHL Playoffs, French Open and More

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer in time for Tuesday's loaded sports slate. From Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to the French Open, there is no shortage of action to target with your first wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos before placing your bet on May 26.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA playoffs, French Open, and more

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. With Game 5 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals on the board, along with the Golden Knights looking to sweep the Avalanche, there are plenty of compelling spots to put your first bet to work.

Here is a closer look at how the offer breaks down:

New users must register with BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 and make a minimum $10 deposit.

Place a real money wager on any sport or market, including NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, French Open, or MLB.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

Say you bet $200 on Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs to a Game 5 win in Oklahoma City and the bet loses. BetMGM would return that $200 as bonus bets, giving you another shot at the board. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still earn the $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Those points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet for Tuesday's playoff action

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with the bonus code for BetMGM before tip-off on May 26:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, a French Open match, or any MLB game. If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, within a few days of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance and collect $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore on Tuesday

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, the French Open underway, and a full MLB slate on Tuesday, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other ongoing offers. Head to the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see everything currently available and make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.