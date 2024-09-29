All Bearcats

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Bearcats Fall Short in 44-41 Loss to Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Bearcats are 3-2 on the season following the loss.

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 44-41 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati kicker missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired. The kick would've sent the game to overtime. Instead, the Bearcats fall to 3-2 on the season.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Sorsby Dazzles

Brendan Sorsby might've thrown his first interception of the season, but he played great on Saturday night. He completed 31-of-45 passes for 426 yards, four touchdowns in one interception. Sorsby also ran for 52 yards on 12 rushing attempts. He led the Bearcats in rushing and passing.

Xzavier Henderson was Sorsby's primary target. He caught seven passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. Manny Covey wasn't far behind with six receptions for 100 yards and two scores.

Defense Struggles

There were only two punts in this game and the Bearcats defense deserves credit for forcing Texas Tech to punt late in the fourth quarter, but they struggled for most of the game.

The Red Raiders went up-and-down the field. Outside of the fourth quarter punt, the only time they were stopped was on a fourth down attempt in the first quarter. Texas Tech scored at least 10 points in all four quarters.

Key Injury

Star running back Corey Kiner left the game in the first quarter and didn't return. Evan Pryor and Covey combined for 156 carries for 61 yards.

Nathan Hawks

Hawks missed two field goal attempts on Saturday night—a 51-yard field goal as time expired and a 42-yard attempt at the end of the second quarter.

Every point matters in a shootout and unfortunately Hawks left six on the table on Saturday night.

Up Next

The Bearcats have a bye and then they play at Central Florida on Oct. 12.

