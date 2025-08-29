Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make First Appearance After Engagement at Cincinnati Game
Two days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a sweet Instagram post, the couple made their first public appearance at a Cincinnati football game. Who would've seen that coming?
Kelce and his older brother Jason are both Bearcat alums, and with the program facing Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium, it was fitting they would be on hand for Cincinnati's season opener on Thursday night. The brothers were seen on the field before the game.
Then shortly after, Swift appeared in the stadium walking alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick. The international pop star was later seen in a suite sitting next to her new fiancé.
The Mahomeses, Kelce and Swift all sat next to each other in the suite.
Fans got their first glance at Swift wearing her engagement ring in public when the ESPN cameras caught her taking a drink. It was hard not to see her giant diamond ring dazzle in the stadium lights.
This is the first time Swift and Kelce have been able to watch a football game together in a suite. Normally Swift attends the Chiefs games to watch Kelce compete on the field. She'll be likely making her return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14 when the Chiefs host the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX in their home opener. Here's a look at some of the couple's best moments.