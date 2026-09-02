Report: Cincinnati Athletics Department Cleared From Any Violations in Brendan Sorsby Betting Saga

The Cincinnati athletics department is officially cleared of all ties to the Brendan Sorsby betting scandal and will not face any NCAA Punishment.

The Enquirer's Scott Springer first reported the news on Wednesday after reports throughout the offseason tried to implicate Cincinnati in wrongdoing for not properly overseeing Sorsby as he placed thousands of impermissible wagers during his time in college sports.

The athletic department released a statement on the matter as the case on their end closes, and the whole group looks forward to an exciting 2026-27 athletics season ahead.

"Earlier this summer, NCAA enforcement staff completed an inquiry into a former Cincinnati student-athlete's prohibited betting activity during his time at the university," the statement read. "The inquiry is now closed, and the student-athlete was found to have committed a Level III violation. A Level III violation is considered isolated and limited in nature. All penalties for this violation are attached to the student-athlete and not the institution or other coaches, staff members, or student-athletes. Cincinnati worked closely with the NCAA throughout the process, which began when the initial reports of impermissible sports wagering began."

Sorsby is officially barred from ever playing college sports again as he sits out this season from action with Texas Tech and likely prepares for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is kicking off its 2026 season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and plays Texas Tech (without Sorsby) in the homecoming game on Oct. 24 at Nippert Stadium.

A whole different-looking defense is ready to get rolled out by head coach Scott Satterfield and defensive coordinator Nate Woody.

"The communication part of our defense has come a long way from where we were in the spring," Woody told me on Tuesday. "Still have ways to go, but those guys have covered an awful lot of ground on the communication part, and still want to cover some more with that. But I think everybody's talking, defensive line, linebackers, secondary; they all got something to say on particular plays. That means they're in tune with what the offense is talking to them about."

Cincinnati is looking to get bowl eligible again, like it did with Sorsby last season.

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