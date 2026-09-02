'He Doesn't Leave The Facility' - Nate Woody on D'Angelo Hutchinson Addition, Defense Ahead of Season Opener

New Bearcats football defensive coordinator Nate Woody has installed his 3-4 blitzing scheme after a lot of hard work over the past six months.

I caught up with him during Week 1 to see how it all went, along with thoughts on their brand-new secondary weapon, D'Angelo Hutchinson.

"I think those guys have come a long way. I think during the spring there was the debate whether to go a little bit slow and make sure that they get it right before we move on and get most of the notebook in," Woody started. "But we decided not to do it that way. Decided to throw an awful lot at them. So during the spring they were trying to digest an awful lot of information.

"So when you're trying to do that, it's just not as productive out on the field. But man, those guys have gotten into their notebooks. They have studied hard. They've worked hard in the film room, and they're coming along and progressing quite a bit."

Hutchinson should be a strong addition once he gets all caught up on the ins and outs of this defense.

He may not play much in Week 1, but Week 2 should offer plenty of learning reps against an FCS opponent in Western Carolina.

"Love Hutch," Woody said. "My goodness, he doesn't leave the facility. He's up there trying to study, to catch up in just a couple weeks, what everybody else took five or six months to learn. So he's got a ways to go, but when Ty Goodwill went down, it felt like we needed to bring someone else in that could help us in our two-deep, and Hutchinson was available, and we're really happy that we got him on our side."

The veteran player has experience in the past four seasons and posted 71-plus Pro Football Focus grades in each of the past two seasons across 1,113 snaps.

"There are some carryovers a little bit, but a lot of the split-coverage stuff is things that he's working on," Woody continued. "As far as the details of the coverage might have been just a little bit different when he was at Louisville, we may have asked him to do something a little bit different than what he did there."

Check out the full chat below:

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