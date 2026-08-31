DraftKings Promo Code for College Football Week 1: Claim $200 in DraftKings Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of College Football Week 1. As Clemson visits LSU and Boise State takes on Oregon this weekend, new bettors can lock in this welcome offer through Aug. 31. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for College Football Week 1

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, and it applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. New customers who create an account and place a first wager of at least $5 on any College Football Week 1 matchup, including Clemson at LSU, become eligible for the promotion. This remains one of the more straightforward DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers available for the opening weekend of the season.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. For example, if you bet $5 on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU and the wager wins, you keep your cash winnings in addition to the bonus bets. If that same $5 wager on the Clemson-LSU game loses instead, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 are required.

The DraftKings promo code applies automatically at signup.

Bonus bets are issued as two $25 increments every seven days for three weeks.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to sign up for the DraftKings new-user promo for College Football Week 1

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo before Clemson faces LSU and Boise State meets Oregon during College Football Week 1.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any Week 1 college football game. Receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at the platform before you commit, read our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond College Football Week 1

DraftKings frequently rolls out additional bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find the latest DraftKings promo codes and offers by checking the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing deals often complement any promo code for DraftKings that new customers claim during their first week on the platform.

Keep an eye on the app for additional DraftKings promo offers tied to marquee games throughout the fall. Checking the Promos section regularly helps customers stay current on the newest boosts as the college football season continues.