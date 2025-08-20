Scott Satterfield, Dontay Corleone Speak With Media as Week 1 Approaches
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats went through a shorter practice on Wednesday, followed by head coach Scott Satterfield and star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone speaking to the media.
Nebraska week is almost here, and Satterfield hammered home how crucial the new athletic facility has been in keeping the team pretty healthy leading into the season.
"Just the ease of going from locker room to training room to the weight room and right out here," Satterfield described. "I look out my office and see guys doing just different little things out here that are helping their bodies, whether it be band stretch or working on a couple of fundamental things, it's just so easy to do, and natural to be able to do that, and also the recovery. The recovery is probably the biggest thing we've seen. It's been a healthy camp for us to be able to get guys back pretty quickly. And I think part of that is the recovery aspect to having this building."
If you build it, good things can happen.
Corleone is a key benefactor of those recovery perks. Hear from him and Satterfield in full below:
