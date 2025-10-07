Scott Satterfield Updates Bearcats Injuries, Mindset Amidst Newfound Success Early This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are riding high on a four-game winning streak entering this weekend's matchup against UCF. Head coach Scott Satterfield discussed his team's mindset in a newfound spot in his tenure.
UC has a real shot at contending for a Big 12 Championship, but they have to stay focused on each game individually. Looking ahead helps no one but the Bearcats' opponents.
"When you get to this point, it's the teams that can show up each and every week, because if you don't show up in this league, you're going to get beat," Satterfield said. "We've seen that and it's showing up on a Tuesday making this our very best practice, we can possibly make you have to have that mindset each and every day to bring it. You can't relax. As soon as you relax, somebody's getting better than you, somebody's going to beat you.
"Continue to train with the chip on your shoulder that you have something to prove, and that's the challenge. You go back and look at a play here or a play there. We're sitting here at 2-0 in the league, and how you come and show up, I think about that. Last couple years we've been on the other side of that. And so for us to be here at this point, man, we got to show up, and today needs to be the very best practice we've had."
Satterfield hangs his hat on offensive efficiency, and Cincinnati can't rise much higher in the ranks as we reach the midway point of the season.
The Bearcats rank second nationally in yards per play and yards per carry, all while ranking 17th nationally at 39.2 points per game. Satterfield's offense has all the pieces he wants, a new facility to sharpen up in, and it's all leading to great success as the leaves change.
"We played two conference games," Satterfield said about not getting ahead of themselves. "We got seven more games. I mean, there's so much can happen in seven games, there's so much can happen in one week. We all know that. So for us, it is all about preparing each and every week, one at a time, and not thinking about all that other stuff. We'll have plenty of time here in a few months to think about, you know, how this team's done throughout this season.
"But yeah, we're excited about where we're sitting right now because we are 2-0 in the league. And we want to be we want to be 1-0 after this week and I think that that's really where all our focus is."
The Bearcats came away from Saturday's game against Iowa State healthy and confident.
It sets up a rivalry bout against UCF at home this weekend as the Knights search for a healthy quarterback to start the contest.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk