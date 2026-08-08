Scott Satterfield Updates Ty Goodwill's Injury Status as Bearcats Leaders Wrap Open Practice For Fans

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team welcomed fans to Nippert Stadium on Saturday morning for an open practice at the beginning of fall camp.

Scott Satterfield's crew is trying to buck the outside noise and keep the winning momentum they've picked up with improving final records in each of the last two seasons.

One player who was supposed to be a key member of the new-look defense is safety Ty Goodwill. He went down with a non-contact injury during Thursday's practice, and Satterfield revealed his diagnosis. Goodwill is done for the season after getting ankle surgery.

The 6-3, 200-pound safety totaled 43 tackles, eight PBUs, two INTs, & four TFLs through two seasons at South Alabama. He notched a nice 79.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 328 defensive snaps this past campaign.

"A lower-leg inury there. Something popped, and so had to have surgery," Satterfield said after the session. "I think that's unfortunate, man. I mean, it's certainly a guy that we're counting on, and such a good kid. Obviously brought him in here as an experienced player out of South Alabama, he's going to help on all special teams and the secondary--that's a big loss for us. Guys got to rally. We got to find some other guys that'll fill in for him."

Satterfield wasn't happy with the start of fall camp, but his team has found a rhythm in the ensuing days.

"Came out today, first time in shoulder pass since the spring, and I thought it was a lot of energy," Satterfield noted. "Physical practice today, and it was a good practice. We got so much to learn off of this practice here."

The work moves forward for defensive coordinator Nate Woody's unit as they test JC French IV all month. The new Bearcats quarterback is getting protected by the likes of Evan Tengesdahl and more.

"Yeah, there's definitely some pressure to it, but nothing that we're not used to," Tengesdahl said about the prime attention the Bearcats' elite offensive line is getting this season. "Playing in a lot of big games last year, kind of used to that pressure now."

Check out full comments from Satterfield, and Tengesdahl below:

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