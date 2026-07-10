Star Cincinnati Offensive Lineman Raves Over Acquisition Of Quarterback JC French IV

The 2026 season will be one of massive pressure for head coach Scott Satterfield and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Satterfield and Co. launched last season with a phenomenal 7-1 record that seemed to have emphasized the progress the third-year coach had made with the program; however, things quickly stuttered and before you knew it, the Bearcats had finished with a shallow 7-6 record that felt more like a step backwards than one forward.

Combine that with the exit of former star quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the 22 incoming transfers and all of a sudden, there is a lot more reason to feel rather down, which is what made offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl’s words on incoming quarterback JC French IV feel that much more exciting.

“He’s Leading That QB Room”

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) throws a pass during the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it's been phenomenal. He's such a great person on and off the field,” started Tengesdahl atBig 12 Media Days earlier this week when asked about French’s introduction to the program.

“Yeah, he's shown everything he sold on film last year. shown that to us this year and then spring ball and he's bringing a big vocal presence to us. Throughout workouts and stuff like that. So he's leading that QB room and just showing us everything that he's bringing and it's been great,” continued the redshirt junior.

French comes from Georgia Southern, as the nation’s No. 682 prospect out of last season’s transfer portal class according to 247Sports.

In three seasons with the Eagles, French totaled 5,882 yards, 38 touchdowns and 20 interceptions on a 65% completion rate, with each season showing continued drops in interception percentage and better touchdown-to-interception ratios.

Last season, the three-star transfer averaged 225 yards per game and finished with 2,929 yards through the air to go along with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 63.8% completion rate. His 58.1 QBR, according to ESPN, ranked 73rd among quarterbacks last season.

While there is a lot of chopping and changing through Cincinnati’s team, the squad’s cornerstone lies in an offensive front spearheaded by Tengesdahl, who finished last season as the No. 6 guard nationally and first in the Big 12, with an 82.8 overall rating according to PFF. The Bearcats’ offensive line corps is returning three members in right guard Taran Tyo and Joe Cotton. Three of the five members who finished last season as semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. An award handed to the nation’s best offensive line through the course of a season.

“We have such a good connection with the O-line group, but us three coming back, it just gives a big advantage to us over every other group on the field, because we just play so fluently together. As the game progresses, we just start getting in the groove, and we can just play with each other very, very well,” finished Tengesdahl.

Last season, the Bearcats ended the season with the nation’s 59th-best total offense, compiling 390.8 yards per game. A solid bar that must at least be met again next season.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk