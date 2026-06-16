Scott Satterfield Gives First Public Comments on Brendan Sorsby Betting Saga

Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday morning following the formal announcement that Cincinnati is facing Miami (OH) inside TQL Stadium (home of the MLS side FC Cincinnati) on Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A few questions got asked about that game, but the big topic at hand was Brendan Sorsby. The former Cincinnati quarterback ended his efforts to play college football this season on Monday night and is applying to enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft.

He lost his final year of eligibility due to betting on college football and his own team during his time playing for Indiana earlier this decade. Satterfield wishes the best for Sorsby at the next level.

"I just wish Brendan the best in his future endeavors, and it certainly looks like he's going to the NFL," Satterfield said in a media scrum. "So wish him nothing but the best as he heads to the NFL, and certainly has been a wild ride over the last month or so, my comment would be pulling for Brendan, and in his future endeavors in football.

"I certainly expect there to be takers. I think even before all this stuff hit I think NFL, we had 32 teams came to came to our campus, and a lot of them were inquiring about him at that point, and he could have come out and potentially been a first round draft pick. So there's going to be certainly teams that will be very interested in him. He's very talented, has great size, can run, can throw. I think if you just look at the history of the NFL, some guys have made mistakes and they still have taken chances on them, and so I feel like you'll certainly learn from this and grow, and it's about giving him an opportunity."

Satterfield had the same feeling nearly everyone on the planet had outside of Lubbock, Texas: Sorsby shouldn't play college football again.

He also noted the NFL interest that's perked up around Sorsby in the past month.

"Yeah, there certainly have been scouts, GMs have reached out and just asking questions, and more on a personal level, probably, maybe than a football level with their interest, knowing that potentially something like this could happen," Satterfield said, "I certainly think now that the news is out over the next few weeks, there's going to be a lot more inquiries about him, and trying to find out more and more about him and able to take a chance on taking him."

Sorsby ranked 10th nationally in ESPN QBR this past season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards. The 2025 All-Big 12 Second Team member played two seasons at Cincinnati before jumping to the NFL.

It's unknown how Cincinnati will handle its ongoing lawsuit against Sorsby for $1 million in damages they are claiming from his transfer to Texas Tech.

He won't be playing for them or any other college football team ever again. Check out the full media scrum comments via Bearcat Journal below:

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