Taylor Swift Attends Cincinnati Bearcats Football Game Against Nebraska
CINCINNATI — Taylor Swift is in the building for the Bearcats' battle against Nebraska!
Cincinnati is taking on the Cornhuskers following Swift's engagement to Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce.
UC came in healthy for the contest as Swift took a seat in a suite alongside her new fiancé.
"We're excited about playing somebody," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "When you've been practicing against each other for this long, you’re ready to see a different color jersey. Although it’s the same jersey color that we are used to. Anytime you open up the season with a team like Nebraska, a team on the verge of being a top 25 team, you have to bring your best game. Certainly, everybody has to be in mid-season form when you're playing this game. I think coming out of camp, we're healthy. As healthy as we’ve probably ever been coming out of camp.
"I think Aaron Himmler and Coach Niko [Palazeti] did a great job this summer, and when we were heading into camp, being very intentional with our guys, their health, and how we set practice schedules throughout camp to get our guys to this point."
Check out the couple together below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk