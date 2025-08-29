All Bearcats

Taylor Swift Attends Cincinnati Bearcats Football Game Against Nebraska

The star couple is together!

Russ Heltman

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. - Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
CINCINNATI — Taylor Swift is in the building for the Bearcats' battle against Nebraska!

Cincinnati is taking on the Cornhuskers following Swift's engagement to Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce.

UC came in healthy for the contest as Swift took a seat in a suite alongside her new fiancé.

"We're excited about playing somebody," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "When you've been practicing against each other for this long, you’re ready to see a different color jersey. Although it’s the same jersey color that we are used to. Anytime you open up the season with a team like Nebraska, a team on the verge of being a top 25 team, you have to bring your best game. Certainly, everybody has to be in mid-season form when you're playing this game. I think coming out of camp, we're healthy. As healthy as we’ve probably ever been coming out of camp. 

"I think Aaron Himmler and Coach Niko [Palazeti] did a great job this summer, and when we were heading into camp, being very intentional with our guys, their health, and how we set practice schedules throughout camp to get our guys to this point."

Check out the couple together below:

Published
Russ Heltman
