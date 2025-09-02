All Bearcats

Taylor Swift Pulls Prank on Travis, Jason Kelce at Bearcats Football Game

A fun gag.

Russ Heltman

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce watch during the second quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce watch during the second quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Kelce brothers were off their game a bit in one funny way last Thursday night. 

Jason Kelce appeared on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast after the game and told them an inside story about pop superstar (and soon-to-be Kelce) Taylor Swift stocking the Cincinnati-Nebraska game suite with non-alcoholic beer.

"So I'm drinking beer," Kelce starts. "I'm not really hammering, I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes. Enjoying beers last night. I think it was the third quarter. I find out that I've been drinking non alcoholic beer the entire shame I've ever felt myself, 'The f*** is wrong with you, Jason?"

"Who was the person?" Host Taylor Lewan asked.

"Taylor, she said Travis [Kelce] had just been doing the same thing," Kelce said. "I'm like, 'Timeout, Travis, there's non alcoholic beer here?' We have both been drinking these, thinking they were just some, like, zero-calorie, not thinking it was, yeah. I just wasted three-quarters of my life. I was so ashamed."

Check out the story below after the newly engaged Swift got a prank off on her brother-in-law:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

