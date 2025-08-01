Tyson Veidt Details Bearcats' Turnover Mentality Following Low 2024 Totals
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' defense is gelling at Camp Higher Ground to continue preparations for the 2025 season, and DC Tyson Veidt discussed a key emphasis on turnovers Friday.
Cincinnati football forced just five interceptions on the season to round out a total of 14 takeaways overall (94th nationally). Flipping that number closer to the 30s is a huge factor for Cincinnati's season.
"Attacking the ball is certainly a mentality we have," Veidt said to the media on Friday. "We work on it a ton. We drill it a lot. We emphasize it. So it's something that our guys are always doing and talking about. So hopefully that produces results on the field. Our guys are really working at getting turnovers. And I think also, as we keep things simple for our guys, and they're able to play fast, that also allows you to gain turnovers."
Creating more pressure goes hand in hand with turnovers, and that defensive line timing starts with great reps in practice.
Cincinnati has the talent to control the line of scrimmage better this season. Newfound health is showing clear benefits.
"We've got some guys right now that we had but weren't with us at this point a year ago," Veidt said about his veteran defensive line. "So it's great to have those guys back, not just as football players, but as great people and leaders for us overall. It's been a lot of fun to have those guys. They're also rejuvenated, and even better than they were in the spring. So we've seen progress from those guys. In my opinion, those guys that we have have raised the level of play, some other guys too, and that's what you're hoping to get with depth and competition collectively."
Finding a potent edge rusher to consistently set the edge and take pressure off of Dontay Corleone could come from any of CJ McCray, Mikah Coleman, Rob Jackson, or a mix.
Rattling off less than two sacks per game (1.75 last season, 86th nationally) puts that much more focus on any secondary to hold up.
Cincinnati added around Dontay Corleone and a strong linebacker group to address it. Practice continues practice at Camp Higher Ground tomorrow during its final few days of the annual trip.
