1 Winner and 2 Losers from Cincinnati's 31-24 loss against No. 17 Houston

The Cincinnati Bearcats’ momentum has fully stalled in the 2026 season after falling to the No. 17 Houston Cougars in a narrow 31-24 heart-wrenching loss that pulled Cincinnati to a 5-4 record overall and a 2-4 mark in Big 12 play.

Today’s task is to comb through the few positives and many negatives in Cincinnati’s second one-score loss of the season.

Loser: Defensive Performance

Oct 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Nate Woody looks on during warmups before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This series has largely laid off the defense, but 468 yards given up can’t go without notice; combine that with the fifth game of the season in which Cincinnati gave up 30+ points, and the excuses are running on empty. On the day, Nate Woody’s defense gave up 7.9 yards per play.

As of publishing, the Bearcats’ defense ranks 134th in the nation, allowing an average of 470.9 yards per game, ahead of just four teams. While Woody deserved grace for the fact that it is only his first year with the program this is anything but a good first season for that former Army DC.

Winner: Third Down Conversions

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats like this really go to waste when you don’t ultimately come out as victors, but Cincinnati converted a clean 64.2% of its third downs, which helped keep them on the field as they mounted their miniature comeback from 11 down.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Loser: Putting Themselves Into A Hole…Again

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Scott Satterfield’s team had to claw themselves back from a double-digit deficit.

The same way they had to in wins against Miami (OH), where they were down by 21, and again Kansas State where they were down by 10. Inconsistent gaps in performances will always ultimately balance you out to a six or seven-win team, which for UC is not where they want to be this deep into Satterfield’s tenure.

Final Thoughts

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield congratulates running back Cole Tabb (3) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has lost four of its last five games, and to make matters worse, only two of those losses were close. Remaining on Cincinnati’s schedule are Iowa State (A), Colorado (H) and BYU (A). In order to reach Satterfield’s second bowl game, the Big 12 side needs to win one of their remaining three games.

Yet week by week, this is growing more and more into the mold of the 2025 campaign, where the team jumped out to an electric start, only to hit a wall and never recover.

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