1 Winner and 2 Losers from Cincinnati's 31-24 loss against No. 17 Houston
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bearcats’ momentum has fully stalled in the 2026 season after falling to the No. 17 Houston Cougars in a narrow 31-24 heart-wrenching loss that pulled Cincinnati to a 5-4 record overall and a 2-4 mark in Big 12 play.
Today’s task is to comb through the few positives and many negatives in Cincinnati’s second one-score loss of the season.
Loser: Defensive Performance
This series has largely laid off the defense, but 468 yards given up can’t go without notice; combine that with the fifth game of the season in which Cincinnati gave up 30+ points, and the excuses are running on empty. On the day, Nate Woody’s defense gave up 7.9 yards per play.
As of publishing, the Bearcats’ defense ranks 134th in the nation, allowing an average of 470.9 yards per game, ahead of just four teams. While Woody deserved grace for the fact that it is only his first year with the program this is anything but a good first season for that former Army DC.
Winner: Third Down Conversions
Stats like this really go to waste when you don’t ultimately come out as victors, but Cincinnati converted a clean 64.2% of its third downs, which helped keep them on the field as they mounted their miniature comeback from 11 down.
Loser: Putting Themselves Into A Hole…Again
Once again, Scott Satterfield’s team had to claw themselves back from a double-digit deficit.
The same way they had to in wins against Miami (OH), where they were down by 21, and again Kansas State where they were down by 10. Inconsistent gaps in performances will always ultimately balance you out to a six or seven-win team, which for UC is not where they want to be this deep into Satterfield’s tenure.
Final Thoughts
Cincinnati has lost four of its last five games, and to make matters worse, only two of those losses were close. Remaining on Cincinnati’s schedule are Iowa State (A), Colorado (H) and BYU (A). In order to reach Satterfield’s second bowl game, the Big 12 side needs to win one of their remaining three games.
Yet week by week, this is growing more and more into the mold of the 2025 campaign, where the team jumped out to an electric start, only to hit a wall and never recover.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows: Apple and Spotify.
Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10