Bearcats Add Significant Defensive Playmaker in Transfer Portal

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' defense got a major boost on Friday when North Carolina Central edge rusher Thomas Johnson signed with UC.

He's a major addition to Cincinnati's roster at a positive of need. The California native had 12 sacks in 2025 and was an FCA All-American.

Johnson finished with 30 tackles (18 for loss) and two forced fumbles. He had a season-high 2.5 sacks against Howard.

He's a redshirt senior and has one year of eligibility remaining.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," head coach Scott Satterfield said after Cincinnati's loss to Navy in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Other Additions

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) throws a pass during the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bearcats made multiple signings in the transfer portal in recent days, including quarterback JC French IV.

French threw for 2,929 yards last year with 20 TDs and eight interceptions last season. He posted a 58.1 overall ESPN QBR (78th nationally) and 67.3 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus grade on 842 snaps. French has 815 career attempts and was a two-year starter for the Eagles, throwing for 5,882 yards and 38 touchdowns. overall. French has a dual-threat profile with 264 career carries for 602 yards and eight touchdowns heading into this last year of eligibility.

The 6-1, 200-pound grad transfer logged a 3.4% big-time throw rate on PFF (75th nationally this past season) and a 2.4% turnover-worthy play rate (84th). Sorsby was top-10 nationally in both marks.

The Bearcats are hoping to continue to add to their roster in the portal after losing significant pieces of their roster, according Sorsby.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below that features Head Men's Basketball Coach Wes Miller:

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Listen to the Podcast On Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Listen to the Podcast On Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

Watch the Podcast On YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

--- --- ---

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the BIG 12 conference in one plays all year long!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk